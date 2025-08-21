Stocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Aug 2025, 07:36 AM IST
Stocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

UltraTech

The company has approved the sale of up to 2.01 crore equity shares of India Cements, equivalent to a 6.49% stake in the firm.

Godrej Properties

The Mumbai-based firm revealed that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL) for a total of 9.25 lakh from the existing shareholders.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has implemented firm measures to resolve legacy challenges in its treasury and microfinance segments as part of its strategy to recover from the financial turmoil caused by past frauds, according to the bank's chairman, Sunil Mehta.

RailTel Corp

The telecom infrastructure company announced that it has received two work orders totaling 50.42 crore from government agencies in Odisha and Kerala.

Vedanta

Vedanta has notified the NCLT of its plan to provide a corporate guarantee in favour of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Exide Industries

The battery manufacturer announced that it has infused 100 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue.

Jupiter Wagons

The railway freight wagon manufacturer announced that its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply wheelsets for the Vande Bharat trains.

Titan

P B Balaji has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective August 20.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on August 21: What to expect in trade today

Fedbank Financial Services

The Board is scheduled to meet on August 25 to discuss the proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to 2,500 crore.

Clean Sciences

Reports suggest that promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are expected to offload up to a 24% stake in Clean Sciences via a block deal.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.