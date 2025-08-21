Stocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today.

The company has approved the sale of up to 2.01 crore equity shares of India Cements, equivalent to a 6.49% stake in the firm.
The Mumbai-based firm revealed that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL) for a total of ₹9.25 lakh from the existing shareholders.
IndusInd Bank has implemented firm measures to resolve legacy challenges in its treasury and microfinance segments as part of its strategy to recover from the financial turmoil caused by past frauds, according to the bank's chairman, Sunil Mehta.
The telecom infrastructure company announced that it has received two work orders totaling ₹50.42 crore from government agencies in Odisha and Kerala.
Vedanta has notified the NCLT of its plan to provide a corporate guarantee in favour of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).
The battery manufacturer announced that it has infused ₹100 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue.
The railway freight wagon manufacturer announced that its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply wheelsets for the Vande Bharat trains.
P B Balaji has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective August 20.
The Board is scheduled to meet on August 25 to discuss the proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹2,500 crore.
Reports suggest that promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are expected to offload up to a 24% stake in Clean Sciences via a block deal.
