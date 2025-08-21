Stocks to watch: UltraTech, RailTel, Exide Industries, Jupiter Wagons among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. UltraTech The company has approved the sale of up to 2.01 crore equity shares of India Cements, equivalent to a 6.49% stake in the firm.

Godrej Properties The Mumbai-based firm revealed that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL) for a total of ₹9.25 lakh from the existing shareholders.

IndusInd Bank IndusInd Bank has implemented firm measures to resolve legacy challenges in its treasury and microfinance segments as part of its strategy to recover from the financial turmoil caused by past frauds, according to the bank's chairman, Sunil Mehta.

RailTel Corp The telecom infrastructure company announced that it has received two work orders totaling ₹50.42 crore from government agencies in Odisha and Kerala.

Vedanta Vedanta has notified the NCLT of its plan to provide a corporate guarantee in favour of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Exide Industries The battery manufacturer announced that it has infused ₹100 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue.

Jupiter Wagons The railway freight wagon manufacturer announced that its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply wheelsets for the Vande Bharat trains.

Titan P B Balaji has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective August 20.

Fedbank Financial Services The Board is scheduled to meet on August 25 to discuss the proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹2,500 crore.

Clean Sciences Reports suggest that promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are expected to offload up to a 24% stake in Clean Sciences via a block deal.

