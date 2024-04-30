Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Linde India, Trent, IOC, BSE
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 30:
UltraTech Cement: The company announced on Monday that its consolidated profit after tax for Q4FY24 surged by 36% YoY to ₹2,258 crore. This exceeded expectations, driven by a reduction in fuel costs and a double-digit increase in volume. In Q4FY23, the company had posted a net profit of ₹1,666 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for the three months ending March 2024 rose by 9.4% YoY to ₹20,419 crore. Bloomberg had projected a PAT of ₹2,123 crore and revenue of ₹20,084 crore for the quarter. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹4,250 crore, yielding a margin of 20.81%. The effective capacity utilization was 98% for the quarter and 85% for the full year. For the fiscal year ending 31 March, UltraTech reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,005 crore, marking a 38% increase. Revenue climbed by 12% to ₹70,908 crore, with an Ebitda of ₹13,586 crore. The Ebitda margin was 19.16%.
