Stocks to Watch: UltraTech, YES Bank, Aether Industries, HDFC

Indian indices on Thursday jumped higher at close led by strong buying support in the heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Consultancy Services.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
UltraTech Cement: India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it will invest ₹12,886 crore to increase its production capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company's Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday approved the capital expenditure required to increase expansion capacity.
Salasar Techno Engineering: The engineering and construction player Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has announced its results for the period ended March 31, 2022. The company clocked a 20.5 per cent jump in the total income from operations at ₹718.87 crore in the year ended March 31, 2022. The operational income in the previous fiscal stood at ₹596.59 crore.
YES Bank: Yes Bank on Thursday received approval for the buyback of notes issued under the lender's Medium Term Note Programme to the tune of $200 million. The capital raising committee has approved the plan and recommended the bank to make a tender offer for the re-purchase of the overseas bonds.
Coal India: The coal ministry has floated a draft cabinet note for seeking inter-ministerial views on the proposal to list 25 per cent shares of Coal India arm BCCL. As a part of Coal India (CIL) restructuring, the government has decided for an initial listing of 25 per cent shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).
WardWizard Innovations: Gujarat-based electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations on Thursday said it has recorded over a three-fold jump year-on-year in sales to 2,055 units in May, driven by the growth in the low-speed category.
Pharmaids Pharma: The firm's promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao sold 7.75% stake in the company through open market transactions on 2 June.
MTAR Technologies: The defence firm will acquire 100% stake in GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence at a cost of ₹8.82 crore.
Aether Industries: The firm will make its stock market debut on 3 June.
HDFC: HDFC on Thursday announced the collaboration with global information technology services and consulting firm, Accenture to digitally transform its lending business. The tie-up will revamp HDFC’s customer experience and business processes to provide greater operational agility and efficiency, and drive business growth.
Fiem Industries: A 2.16% stake in the company was sold by Elevation Capital V FII Holdings through open market transactions on 1 June.