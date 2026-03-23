Stocks to watch: Union Bank, Tata Motors PV, Tata Capital among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to witness a negative start on Monday, led by weak global cues and the US-Iran war. Check out the list of stocks that will remain in focus amid uncertainty.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated23 Mar 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues as the US–Iran conflict entered its fourth week.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues as the US–Iran conflict entered its fourth week.(REUTERS)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues as the US–Iran conflict entered its fourth week.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a gap-down opening for the domestic benchmarks, with the index trading near the 22,825 level, reflecting a discount of about 315 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are set for a sharply lower opening, with early indications from Gift Nifty pointing to a gap-down of over 300 points from Friday’s close. The weakness reflects a significant deterioration in global risk sentiment, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty down; eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

On Friday, however, the Indian market ended on a positive note driven by short covering, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,100 mark. The Sensex climbed 325.72 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,532.96, while the Nifty 50 gained 112.35 points, or 0.49%, to end at 23,114.50.

Stocks to Watch

Amid backdrop of US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 23, 2026 —

Union Bank of India

The state-owned company has raised 3,000 crore by issuing senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, and transferable long-term bonds through a private placement.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) announced that it will hike prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles effective April 1, 2026. The increase will be modest, with a weighted average price hike of 0.5% across its ICE portfolio.

Devyani International

The Yum Brands franchisee has cleared an investment of around 347.3 crore in Restaurants Development, a Thailand-based operator of 274 KFC outlets, with the aim of strengthening its balance sheet and supporting long-term business requirements.

Tata Capital

Non-banking financial company Tata Capital has received a reassessment order from tax authorities, resulting in a demand of 413.18 crore for the financial year 2017–18, the company said.

Vedanta

Business conglomerate Vedanta Group has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), contesting the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s approval of the Adani Group’s 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates.

Divi's Lab

The pharmaceutical company said it has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Authority, proposing additions and disallowances amounting to 570.51 crore to its reported income for FY2022–23 (assessment year 2023–24).

Tata Steel

The company has commissioned a 3,200 crore project in Punjab, deploying scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) technology to produce low-carbon steel.

RITES

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for maintaining Indian Railways’ first high-speed test track. The 64-km dedicated facility, developed by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), is designed for comprehensive testing of rolling stock.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Omaxe

The real estate firm said its wholly owned subsidiaries have secured Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) registration certificates for two residential plotted development projects in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both slated for launch on March 23.

Ceigall India

The EPC company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects Pvt Ltd (CIPPL), has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for a project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at 603 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Stocks To WatchIsrael Iran NewsStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Union Bank, Tata Motors PV, Tata Capital among 10 shares in focus today
More