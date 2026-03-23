Stocks to watch: Union Bank, Tata Motors PV, Tata Capital among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues as the US–Iran conflict entered its fourth week.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a gap-down opening for the domestic benchmarks, with the index trading near the 22,825 level, reflecting a discount of about 315 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are set for a sharply lower opening, with early indications from Gift Nifty pointing to a gap-down of over 300 points from Friday’s close. The weakness reflects a significant deterioration in global risk sentiment, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Friday, however, the Indian market ended on a positive note driven by short covering, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,100 mark. The Sensex climbed 325.72 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,532.96, while the Nifty 50 gained 112.35 points, or 0.49%, to end at 23,114.50.

Stocks to Watch Amid backdrop of US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 23, 2026 —

Union Bank of India The state-owned company has raised ₹3,000 crore by issuing senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, and transferable long-term bonds through a private placement.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) announced that it will hike prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles effective April 1, 2026. The increase will be modest, with a weighted average price hike of 0.5% across its ICE portfolio.

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Devyani International The Yum Brands franchisee has cleared an investment of around ₹347.3 crore in Restaurants Development, a Thailand-based operator of 274 KFC outlets, with the aim of strengthening its balance sheet and supporting long-term business requirements.

Tata Capital Non-banking financial company Tata Capital has received a reassessment order from tax authorities, resulting in a demand of ₹413.18 crore for the financial year 2017–18, the company said.

Vedanta Business conglomerate Vedanta Group has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), contesting the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s approval of the Adani Group’s ₹14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates.

Divi's Lab The pharmaceutical company said it has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Authority, proposing additions and disallowances amounting to ₹570.51 crore to its reported income for FY2022–23 (assessment year 2023–24).

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Tata Steel The company has commissioned a ₹3,200 crore project in Punjab, deploying scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) technology to produce low-carbon steel.

RITES The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for maintaining Indian Railways’ first high-speed test track. The 64-km dedicated facility, developed by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), is designed for comprehensive testing of rolling stock.

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Omaxe The real estate firm said its wholly owned subsidiaries have secured Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) registration certificates for two residential plotted development projects in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both slated for launch on March 23.

Ceigall India The EPC company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects Pvt Ltd (CIPPL), has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for a project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at ₹603 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.