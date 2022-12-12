Stocks to Watch: Uniparts, Glenmark, SBI, Airtel, Marico, Hero MotoCorp

NSE lists Delta Corp, Bhel, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Punjab National Bank stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Monday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Uniparts India: Uniparts India Ltd IPO listing date has been fixed for today as per the information available on the BSE website. Uniparts IPO listing will take place in a pre-open session on Monday. Meanwhile, ahead of Uniparts share listing date, the grey market is giving positive signals as shares of Uniparts India are available at a premium of ₹45 per equity share in the grey market today.
Glenmark: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) identified a number of failures at the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Bardez-based facility in Goa, creating drug formulations, in a warning letter sent to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha. The warning notice lists serious infractions of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) rules for finished pharmaceuticals, according to the US Health Authority.
State Bank of India: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its board will meet on December 14 to consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currency raising capital through Tier I bonds. The fundraising would help the bank grow its loan book. Earlier this week, SBI announced that its personal banking advances, excluding high-value home loans, have crossed the ₹5 lakh crore mark.
Marico: Marico Ltd on Friday said it has agreed to acquire Vietnam’s Beauty X Corp., the owner of women’s personal care brands Purité de Prôvence and Ôliv, for ₹172 crore. Marico, the maker of Saffola cooking oil and Parachute oil, will buy the Vietnamese company through its unit, Marico South-East Asia Corp., the company said in a filing to the exchanges. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 March, the company said.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has approved the allotment of equity worth USD 8.6 million, about ₹71 crore, to those holding its foreign debt bonds issued in January 2020. The company had issued USD 1-billion 1.5 per cent foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) due for 2025. With this allotment, the company said that the outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange Limited, stands reduced to USD 991.20 million.
Mahindra Holidays: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd MD and CEO Kavinder Singh has said that the company plans to invest up to ₹1,500 crore in the next three years in expansion, including room additions and resort acquisitions, news agency PTI has reported. As per the report, the company is also considering launching a new upscale brand for managing resorts, through which it would also look to further grow its Club Mahindra memberships.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea and American Tower Corporation (ATC) have mutually agreed to extend the last date for subscribing optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) worth ₹1,600 crore to 28 February 2023. Vodafone Idea's (VIL) proposal to issue mobile tower vendor ATC Telecom Infrastructure debentures worth ₹1,600 crore has lapsed, the telecom operator said a few days back.
Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced the resignation of its head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and global product planning Malo Le Masson. The company said that he has decided to pursue opportunities outside. Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta has been given additional charge of heading strategy, mergers and acquisitions for the company. He has been CFO for the past six years.
V Guard Industries: Consumer electrical and electronics major V-Guard Industries will buy Sunflame Enterprises Private Ltd (SEPL) for ₹660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-January 2023, V-Guard said in a filing to stock exchanges on Friday.
NTPC/PTC India: State-run power major NTPC Ltd is planning to sell its stake in India’s largest power trading firm PTC India Ltd, two people aware of the matter said. India’s largest power generation firm has appointed a consultant for the transaction, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The development comes at a time several independent directors have stepped down from PTC India’s board alleging mismanagement in the company and its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS).
