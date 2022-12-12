Stocks to Watch: Uniparts, Glenmark, SBI, Airtel, Marico, Hero MotoCorp

Mahindra Holidays: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd MD and CEO Kavinder Singh has said that the company plans to invest up to ₹1,500 crore in the next three years in expansion, including room additions and resort acquisitions, news agency PTI has reported. As per the report, the company is also considering launching a new upscale brand for managing resorts, through which it would also look to further grow its Club Mahindra memberships.