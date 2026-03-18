Stocks to watch: Urban Company, Tata Steel, Varun Beverages among 10 shares in focus on Wednesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a steady note on Wednesday, supported by positive global cues.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a mildly upbeat start for domestic markets. It was trading near the 23,648 mark, reflecting a premium of about 31 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious yet steady note, as it attempts to extend the recovery seen over the past two sessions. This improvement is largely supported by value buying across key sectors such as metals, auto, banking, and select large-cap stocks, indicating that investors are gradually stepping back into the market after recent corrections,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market posted strong gains, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,500 level. The Sensex surged 567.99 points, or 0.75%, to end at 76,070.84, while the Nifty 50 advanced 172.35 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,581.15.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 —

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Urban Company DF International Partners II LLC, an early investors of Urban Company, exited its entire holding in the tech-enabled home services platform through a block deal on Tuesday.

Tata Steel Tata Steel board on Tuesday approved the merger of NINL with the company, along with a $2 billion investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Authority amounting to ₹5,786 crore. The automaker said in a regulatory filing that it will file objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel.

Tech Mahindra The IT company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra London Limited (TMLL), has signed and executed a share sale and purchase agreement with Midad Company Ltd to acquire a 20% equity stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia Ltd, another subsidiary of the firm.

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Varun Beverages The FMCG company’s South Africa-based subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd (Bevco), has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary.

Wipro Wipro announced a strategic partnership with Harness to fast-track AI-native software delivery for global enterprises, improving speed, reliability, and governance.

PNB State-run Punjab National Bank has invited bids for the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rolta Pvt Ltd worth ₹450.85 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma The pharmaceutical company stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified one of its subsidiary facilities — Unit II of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd — as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI) following an inspection.

Ceigall India The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited (CIPPL), has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for two tenders issued by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board.

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Strides Pharma Strides Pharma International AG, a step-down subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science, has signed definitive agreements with Sandoz AG and its group entities to acquire and in-license a portfolio of branded generic products across sub-Saharan Africa.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.