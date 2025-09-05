Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, Biocon, Zydus Lifesciences, Bharat Forge, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Varun Beverages: PepsiCo’s global bottling partner has formed a joint venture, White Peak Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd., in India to manufacture visi-coolers and refrigeration equipment. This follows its July disclosure about plans to enter this segment.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics announced that the US FDA has completed a routine cGMP inspection of its drug substance facility in Bengaluru, issuing a Form 483 with five procedural observations. The observations do not relate to data integrity, systemic non-compliance, or quality oversight. The inspection, conducted between August 26 and September 3, covered manufacturing units, analytical QC and microbiology labs, and warehouses.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Netherlands-based Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules (generic Zeposia) for the US market. Zydus will handle commercialization of the product, which treats relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge’s subsidiary, Agneyastra Energetics, has inked an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to acquire 949.65 acres of land in Anantapur. The company plans to develop a defence energetics manufacturing complex, including a high explosives plant, ammunition filling plant, gun propellant facility, and future capacity for rockets, missiles, and space launch vehicle energetics.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Mauritius-based WestBridge Crossover Fund has sold over 6.09 crore shares, representing a 12.2% stake, in Aptus Value Housing Finance India at ₹328.85 per share, amounting to ₹2,005.9 crore. WestBridge held a 16.9% stake (8.09 crore shares) as of June 2025.

RPP Infra Projects: The company has bagged a ₹134.21 crore contract from MSIDC to improve two major roads totaling 31 km in Karjat taluka, Raigad district, with a 12-month execution timeline.

Yasho Industries: Yasho Industries has signed a 15-year supply agreement with a global MNC for lubricant additives. The deal is expected to generate ₹150 crore annually from FY27-end, once its new facility at Pakhajan becomes operational.

Solarium Green Energy: Solarium Green Energy has secured work orders worth ₹8.22 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to implement rooftop solar projects at DRDO facilities in Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Chandipur.

Zota Health Care: The board of Zota Health Care has approved plans to raise up to ₹500 crore via equity shares, convertible securities, or other instruments through QIP or other routes, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.