Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Adani Power, BHEL, Tata Motors, BPCL among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vedanta Mining giant Vedanta, in its successful bid for the debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIL), has proposed an upfront payment of ₹4,000 crore after receiving NCLT approval, with the remaining amount to be paid over the next 5–6 years.

Aurobindo Pharma The company announced that the US FDA has concluded its inspection of the Unit-XII facility in Bachupally, Telangana, and issued a Form 483 citing eight procedural observations.

Adani Power Adani Power announced that it has entered into an agreement with Druk Green Power, a Bhutan government-owned entity, to develop a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

SpiceJet The airline posted a net loss of ₹234 crore in Q1FY26, against a net profit of ₹158 crore in the same quarter last year, as its operating revenue declined 34% year-on-year to ₹1,120 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) The state-owned engineering and manufacturing firm has entered into a 10-year exclusive MoU with Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-powered rolling stock for the Indian market.

Zydus Lifesciences The company announced that the US FDA has concluded its inspection of its injectable facility in Jarod, Gujarat, issuing four observations.

Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will transfer the benefits of the GST reforms to its customers by introducing significant price reductions across its range of passenger vehicle models.

PNB Housing Finance The company's board has given the nod to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or multiple tranches.

BPCL A panel under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted BPCL approval to draft the terms of reference (ToR) for its planned 9 MMTPA Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Andhra Pradesh.

Suntech Realty The Board has given its nod for issuing 1,17,64,705 warrants, each convertible into an equivalent equity share, at a price of ₹425 per warrant. This will raise ₹500 crore through a preferential allotment to the company’s promoters, promoter group, and non-promoter investors.