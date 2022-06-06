Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Vedanta: Oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta on Saturday said a committee of its directors has approved raising up to ₹4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharma plans to increase its field force in the domestic market by 10 per cent in the current fiscal in order to drive twin objectives of brand focus and geographical expansion, according to a senior company official.

Adani Transmission: India's largest private-sector transmission and distribution company said on Friday it has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power to buy its Mahan-Sipat transmission line for ₹1,913 crore.

Union Bank of India: The government has appointed A Manimekhalai as managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India for a period of three years, the state-run lender said on Friday.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors is gearing up to strengthen its R&D with fresh hiring as well as upskilling of the current employees this fiscal year in order to scale up capabilities across various business verticals, including the electric vehicle segment, as per a top company official.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Co. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise ₹4,000-5,000 crore from private equity firms to fund the expansion plan of the group’s newly formed electric mobility arm.

Poonawalla Finance: Market regulator Sebi revoked the ban on managing director of Poonawalla Finance Abhay Bhutada in a case related to alleged insider trading in the shares of Magma Fincorp.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company reported consolidated profit of Rs. 565 cr for 4th Quarter FY22.

V-Guard: A total of 59,171 shares were acquired by SBI Mutual Funds in V-Guard Industries through open market transactions on 2 June.

Bank stocks: Stocks of banking companies have become choice picks for stock market analysts, following their sterling show in the just-ended quarter, and bright prospects at a time of rising interest rates.