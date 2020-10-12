Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, banks, Adani Enterprises, Mazagon Dock, UTI AMC

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Banks and financials: In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away. It has also refused to extend its moratorium on loan repayments

Vedanta: The company said its delisting offer is deemed to have failed as per terms of delisting regulations. In all 125.47 crore shares were validly tendered by public shareholders. The promoters sought to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67% stake held by the public to delist the firm.

Adani Enterprises: The company's arm, Adani Airport Holdings, is in advanced talks with Qatar Investment Authority to sell a minority stake in Mumbai International Airport that it acquired last month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The ₹444 crore public issue of the company, which lists today at ₹145 per share, was subscribed more than 157 times, making it the most subscribed IPO among public sector companies. The IPO has received bids for 4.82 billion equity shares against the offer size of 30.60 million shares.

UTI AMC: The ₹2,160 crore IPO of the company that lists at ₹554 per share today had received a modest response from investors. The ₹2,160-crore public issue witnessed 2.31 times subscription.

State Bank of India: US-based private equity fund manager Blackstone has refinanced lease rental discounting loans worth ₹2,500 crore with SBI, a report in the Business Standard said quoting a source. It will be one of the largest such LRD refinancing by a bank in commercial properties in recent years.

Wipro: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September today. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm may see its net profit in the quarter decline from a year ago, but rise on a sequential basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The lender has raised ₹440 crore by selling part of its stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank Ltd to Riva Capital Partners V, L.P. USA for ₹441 crore. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company,

Shilpa Medicare: The company has received a warning letter through email from the US FDA for its Jadcherla facility, Telangana. The company has said it will be engaging with the agency and is fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest.

Bharat Biotech: The company has been asked to submit a complete safety and immunogenicity data and a few clarifications regarding the ongoing phase-2 trial of its covid-19 vaccine. It had sought the DGCI's nod to proceed with phase-3 clinical trials of its vaccine candidate 'Covaxin'.

