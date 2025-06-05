Stocks to watch: Vedanta, BEL, Yes Bank, REC, Power Grid among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vedanta The company announced that its renewable energy capacity has reached 1.03 GW and it is progressing steadily toward its goal of achieving 2.5 GW of green energy by 2030. This milestone was achieved by scaling up its round-the-clock renewable power capacity through power supply agreements.

Warree Energies Clean energy player, promoter of Indosolar Ltd, will sell up to 4,76,495 equity shares, representing 1.15% of Indosolar's total paid-up equity capital, through an offer for sale (OFS) on June 5 and 6, 2025.

Gland Pharma Gland Pharma announced that its key subsidiary, Cenexi, has received the final inspection report from France's drug regulatory authority, ANSM, which includes 11 observations.

Yes Bank A private sector bank reported that CA Basque Investments, a Mauritius-based special purpose vehicle owned by the Carlyle Group, has sold 2.62% of its shares in the bank, bringing its overall holding down to 4.22%.

Indegene According to official data released last evening, Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund was among the purchasers in the block deal involving Indegene Ltd. that occurred on Wednesday, June 4.

REC The Maharatna public sector enterprise announced that its board has given the green light to a plan for raising up to ₹1.55 lakh crore via private placement of bonds or debentures.

BEL Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has revealed that it has secured new orders totaling ₹537 crore since its previous announcement on May 16.

Power Grid The state-run Power Grid Corporation has taken over MEL Power Transmission Ltd (MPTL), a special purpose vehicle, for a sum of ₹8.53 crore.

KEC International KEC International Ltd announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has received new orders totaling ₹2,211 crore across its transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, and cables divisions.

NTPC Green Energy NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has secured a 1,000 MW allocation in the solar PV power project auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).