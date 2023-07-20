Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, Reliance, Federal Bank, Can Fin Homes

Here are the top ten companies that will be in news today:

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal company is seeking to sell ESL Steel Ltd, formerly known as Electrosteel Steels Ltd, after acquiring the asset for ₹5,320 crore through a bankruptcy resolution process five years ago. A previous attempt to sell the asset in late December failed as certain approvals, including environmental clearance and expansion plan, were still pending, turning prospective buyers cautious.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharmaceutical company reported receiving no observations or actions from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its active pharmaceutical ingredient production plant in Srikakulam. The inspection was carried out from 10 to 19 July.

Tata Communications: The company reported a 29.8% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹382 crore for the June quarter, driven by elevated interest expenses and reduced foreign exchange gains. The company saw a 10.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue at ₹4,711 crore. Ebitda declined by 4.2% year on year to ₹929 crore due to inorganic costs incurred during this quarter.

Can Fin Homes: The company reported a net profit of ₹183.5 crore in the June quarter, up 13% year-on-year. The company's total income rose to Rs. 824 crore while net interest income rose 13% to ₹285 crore.

Olectra Greentech: The company has granted a contract worth ₹395.12 crore to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. This assignment involves the building of a new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, marking a significant step forward in greenfield infrastructure development.

Reliance Industries: The multi-sector conglomerate will spin off its finance division, Jio Financial Services today. Also, Reliance Strategic Investments has appointed Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as non-executive directors, and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer for three years.

Federal Bank: The private sector lender said its board has set a base price of ₹132.59 for each share for its impending QIP. The bank holds the option to apply a discount of up to 5% on this floor price for the issue. The bank reported a 42% surge in its net profit for the June quarter to ₹1,147 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company said the National Health Mission of Rajasthan has withdrawn the letter of acceptance issued for the provision of laboratory services across the state. This service was intended as part of a free diagnostics initiative, employing a hub and spoke model. The company said the cancellation occurred due to a demand for additional performance security, which was not met due to disagreements rooted in certain technicalities.

Finolex Industries: The producer of PVC pipes and fittings, reported a 16.2% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, amounting to ₹115.3 crore. However, during the same period, the total revenue witnessed a slight decrease of 0.9%, totaling ₹1,179.2 crore, compared to ₹1,189.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Transformers and Rectifiers: The company has received a "Stop Deal" notice from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited declaring its decision to halt all business interactions with the company for a duration of three years. The step was taken on the basis that the company is alleged to have provided a falsified Material Dispatch Clearance Certificate (MDCC) related to specific transformers that the company supplied.