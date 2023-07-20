Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, Reliance, Federal Bank, Can Fin Homes

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company said the National Health Mission of Rajasthan has withdrawn the letter of acceptance issued for the provision of laboratory services across the state. This service was intended as part of a free diagnostics initiative, employing a hub and spoke model. The company said the cancellation occurred due to a demand for additional performance security, which was not met due to disagreements rooted in certain technicalities.

