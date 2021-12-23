Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Future, Kotak Bank, Titan

Medplus Health Services will make its debut on the bourses today and the final issue price is fixed at ₹796/share. The finalization of basis of share allotment of Supriya Lifescience IPO is also expected to take place today. On Wednesday, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
SBI: Banks may be adequately capitalized at present, but they would need additional capital of $70 billion ( ₹5.3 trillion) to support India’s ambitions in becoming a $5 trillion economy, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday.
Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd is targeting to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the mining major said in a regulatory filing on December 22. In this regard, the company is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on December 27, 2021.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime acquired the passenger vehicle financing portfolio of Ford Credit India, the Indian captive financing arm of Ford Motor company.
Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc is taking India's financial crime fighting agency to court, seeking to quash an investigation into one of its 2019 deals, a court filing seen by Reuters shows. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for months been probing Amazon's $200 million investment in India's Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate board has approved raising funds up to ₹1,500 crore through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), the company told the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The funds will be used to augment the long-term resources of the company and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements for business activities, existing and new projects and future business growth.
PSP Projects: Gujarat Pollution Control Board ("GPCB") has granted a Consent to Establish (NOC) for setting up of Industrial Plant for Manufacturing of Precast vide its letter dated December 21, 2021 and the Company has started manufacturing activities.
Titan Company: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a fine on an employee of Titan Company Ltd for violation of insider trading norms. The order came after a probe conducted by Sebi between April 2018 and March 2019.
Ceinsys Tech: Has announced the acquisition of Allygrow Technologies, a technology-driven company with a presence in the US, Europe and India and specialising in product design and robotics automation (manufacturing engineering) services.
Vivanta Industries: Has received a letter of intent from Vitaanova Healthcare Uganda, for the execution of a pharmaceutical project for manufacturing tablets, capsules, and oral liquids on a turnkey basis, including planning, designing, engineering, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of plant and machinery along with obtaining WHO approval.
Axiscades Technologies: Has approved the appointment of Shashidhar SK as Chief Financial Officer.
