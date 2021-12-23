Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Future, Kotak Bank, Titan

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate board has approved raising funds up to ₹1,500 crore through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), the company told the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The funds will be used to augment the long-term resources of the company and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements for business activities, existing and new projects and future business growth.

