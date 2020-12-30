Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, GIC Housing Finance, RIL, Future Group, JSPL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Vedanta: Promoters of Vedanta Ltd have pledged their holding in the company to raise $ 1.4 billion, mostly for repaying the debt that was coming up for maturity. In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said its promoters raised $1 billion debt by issuing equivalent notes to Citicorp International Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance: Housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a fine of ₹47,000 on GIC Housing Finance for violation of the guidelines. "Based on the examination of the issue, including the submission made by the company in the matter, the National Housing Bank has decided to levy a penalty of ₹47,000 for delayed and non-submission of returns," it said.

Godrej Consumer: FMCG maker Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has forayed into home cleaning products, a segment which is witnessing fast growth after the pandemic. The Godrej group firm would provide surface cleaning and disinfecting solution under its newly-launched brand Godrej ProClean, the company said in a statement.

Future group: Future group firms have started getting large orders from Reliance Industries, its CEO Kishore Biyani said in an email to his employees on Tuesday. This will be a big support for the cash-strapped future group firms before the completion of ₹24,713 crore buyout of the country's second-largest retailer by Reliance Industries' arm.

RIL: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.

Bank stocks: Lenders should brace themselves for a tough time once the policy support given during the pandemic is withdrawn, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, warning of a deterioration in asset quality. Housing financiers, RBI specifically said in its Trends and Progress report released on Tuesday, could see a substantial impairment in their loan assets because of delays in completion of housing projects, cost overruns and delayed investments by home buyers.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has become the first private company in India to be awarded the 'regular supplier' status from the Indian Railways.

JSHL: Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) said its board has approved the company's merger into the country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL). Having a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA), Hisar-based JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio.

UPL: The company has completed the pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25% Senior Notes due October 2021. This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt.

IIFL Securities: The company will open its ₹90-crore share buyback offer today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via