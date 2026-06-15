Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Hindustan Petroleum, ONGC among shares in focus today after US-Iran peace deal

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed sharply higher on Friday, buoyed by optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement and a steep drop in global crude oil prices. The benchmark Sensex surged 1,695.40 points, or 2.30%, to finish at 75,527.95, while the Nifty 50 advanced 461.30 points, or 1.99%, ending the session at 23,622.90.

However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Monday, 15 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,982 mark, up over 296 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to trade with a strong positive bias, supported by a significant geopolitical breakthrough that has substantially improved global risk sentiment. The United States and Iran have reportedly agreed to a deal aimed at halting the conflict that has unsettled the Middle East over the past several months. US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen following the formal signing of the agreement, marking a major step toward regional de-escalation and reducing concerns over global energy supply disruptions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Vedanta Vedanta’s four demerged businesses—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel—are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, June 15.

ONGC State-owned oil and gas major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced on Friday, June 12, that its subsidiary, ONGC Petro additions Ltd, has approved a plan to raise up to ₹4,471 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Hindustan Petroleum Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) has set August 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed final dividend of ₹19.25 per equity share for FY26, the company said on Friday.

KIMS The Board has approved the issuance of 77,02,182 warrants through a preferential allotment on a private placement basis at ₹779 per warrant. These warrants can be exercised in one or more tranches from the date of allotment up to a period of 18 months from issuance.

JSW Energy The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire a 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal and Power, the owner and operator of a 300 MW thermal power plant located in Chhattisgarh.

Nestle India The company has denied claims of infestation in MAGGI noodles, stating that it has not yet received the product sample from the complainant for examination, as the complainant’s account remains inaccessible.

Power Grid State-run Power Grid Corporation of India announced on Friday that it has emerged as the successful bidder in a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process for the development of an inter-state transmission system project in Andhra Pradesh.

Meesho The e-commerce company has announced the acquisition of Kirana Club Pte. Ltd and Retail Pulse Labs Private for a total consideration of ₹202.08 crore, aligning with its strategy to strengthen and broaden its footprint in India’s digital commerce landscape.

NLC India State-run NLC India announced on Friday that it has secured a critical mineral block in Telangana. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has been selected as the preferred bidder in the auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks conducted by the Ministry of Mines.

Dr Reddy's The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of Bosutinib Tablets, a medication indicated for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML).