Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Infosys, IRCTC, Lenskart, SBI among key stocks in focus on 12 June

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Friday's session on a firm footing, supported by upbeat global market sentiment after fresh signs of progress in diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran. Investor confidence improved after US President Donald Trump withdrew plans for military action against Iran, fuelling hopes of a potential peace agreement.

Advertisement

Asian equities rallied sharply, while US markets witnessed a strong overnight surge, with the three major Wall Street indices posting their biggest single-day gains since 8 April.

The positive global backdrop follows Indian markets ending lower in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered risk aversion and dampened hopes of an early resolution to the conflict.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 150.63 points, or 0.20%, to close at 73,832.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 53.35 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 23,161.60.

Stocks to Watch Let's review the latest developments in the stock market. Focusing on key investments, major agreements, contract successes, purchases, and new listings, here’s a brief overview of the stocks that will draw interest during today’s trading session.

Advertisement

Astral Ltd The building materials company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Astral Chemie Ltd, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 60%stake in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS) for a total consideration of ₹39.11 crore.

Dabur India The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an import alert for products manufactured at a section of Dabur India's Silvassa facility, following an inspection that identified deficiencies in data integrity and maintenance. The alert restricts the entry of the affected products into the US market.

GNG Electronics Promoter entity Vidhi S Khandelwal offloaded 44.87 lakh shares, representing a 3.94% stake, for approximately ₹175 crore at an average price of ₹390 per share. Institutional investors, including Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Trust Mutual Fund, and Mobius Investment Trust, participated in the transaction, indicating strong institutional demand for the stock.

Advertisement

Happiest Minds Technologies The IT services firm launched Rel(AI)Build, its proprietary Agentic AI development platform, along with the Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC) framework. The company said the offerings are designed to accelerate software development, improve productivity, and drive AI-led automation across the software development lifecycle.

Infosys The company has completed a pilot assessment of the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Framework, developed by the CMMI Institute to evaluate AI deployment and governance. The assessment covered AI-enabled software development, maintenance, testing, and support operations across Infosys' delivery centres and service lines.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

IRCTC Rajneesh Narain has been appointed as Director (Finance) of the company with immediate effect.

Lenskart In a major block deal, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 1.2 crore shares worth ₹591 crore, while Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 32 lakh shares worth ₹158 crore. The National Pension System Trust purchased 50.6 lakh shares valued at ₹248 crore. Other buyers included Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance. The shares changed hands at an average price of ₹490 apiece, with seller Platinum Jasmine raising ₹1,960 crore by selling 4 crore shares.

Advertisement

Sagility The healthcare-focused services provider has acquired US-based healthcare analytics company CareSeed for up to $30 million. The transaction comprises an upfront payment of $17.5 million and contingent consideration of up to $12.5 million linked to revenue growth milestones. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Sagility's AI-led quality operations and Medicare Advantage capabilities.

SBI The government has appointed Sanjay Lohiya as a Director on the board of State Bank of India with immediate effect.

SP Apparels Ltd The company has entered into a loan agreement to extend up to GBP 4 million (approximately ₹51.2 crore) to its wholly owned subsidiary, SP Apparels (UK) Pvt Ltd, to support business operations. The loan carries an annual interest rate of 9% and a tenure of up to three years.

Advertisement

Vedanta Ltd Four demerged entities of Vedanta — Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), Vedanta Power Ltd (VEDPOWER), Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL), and Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd (VOGL) — will debut on the NSE and BSE on June 15. The listings mark a key milestone in the group's restructuring exercise aimed at unlocking shareholder value. The companies will participate in a special pre-open session before regular trading commences.

Also Read | Stocks to buy or sell: Ajit Mishra of Religare suggests strategies for 3 shares

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.