Stocks to watch: Vedanta, IRFC, Yes Bank among shares in focus today; check list here

However, the market is likely to see muted opening as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a cautious undertone on Wednesday, 24 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,874 mark, up over 21 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 893.39 points, or 1.16%, to end the session at 76,200.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 278.80 points, or 1.16%, to close at 23,824.10.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious undertone as improving sentiment stemming from progress in the US–Iran peace negotiations is being offset by weakness in global technology stocks and concerns over a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve. Investor sentiment remains mixed, with renewed pressure on global equities following a sharp sell-off in U.S. technology shares amid valuation concerns and uncertainty over future spending trends, while expectations of prolonged higher interest rates continue to weigh on risk appetite,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch

Vedanta

Twin Star Holdings, a promoter group entity of Vedanta Ltd, offloaded 6.51 crore shares of the company through a block deal on Tuesday, raising approximately ₹1,896 crore from the transaction, according to data available on exchanges.

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Tuesday that its Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Kumar Jain, has stepped down citing personal reasons. According to the company's stock exchange filing, the Ministry of Railways has accepted his resignation, which will take effect from July 20, 2026.

Infosys

The IT company has expanded its multi-year collaboration with semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries to deliver AI-driven managed services across the latter's enterprise-wide IT operations.

NLC India

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to establish a joint venture aimed at developing large-scale renewable energy projects in Tamil Nadu.

Yes Bank

The bank said its board is scheduled to meet on June 29 to evaluate multiple fundraising options, including raising capital through the issuance of equity shares and debt instruments.

IRFC

The government has announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) in Indian Railway Finance Corporation, aiming to divest a 1% stake, with an option to sell an additional 1% through a greenshoe mechanism, according to DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer, which owns beauty and personal care brands including Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has agreed to acquire a 58% stake in nutraceutical company Fluence Pharma at an enterprise valuation of ₹135 crore, according to a joint statement.

Satin Creditcare Network

The board has approved the raising of up to ₹5,000 crore via the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).