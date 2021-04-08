NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Vedanta Ltd: The voluntary open offer to buy 65.1 crore shares in Vedanta Ltd at ₹235 apiece received offers for 37.42 crore shares or 57.49% of the offer size, according to stock exchange data.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd: The company has expressed interest to set up a container manufacturing unit at Paradip, as part of its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in Odisha' initiatives.

Bharti Airtel: The company launched its internet of things (IoT) platform for enterprises to connect and manage billions of devices and applications, the company said in a statement.

Dixon Technologies: The contract manufacturer in electronic goods said it has entered into a pact with Bharti Enterprises to form a joint venture to manufacture of telecom and networking products.

Banking stocks: Shares of banks rose on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance in its first by-monthly monetary policy statement of fiscal 2021-22.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: The company said growth was stable across categories in the March quarter with India business expected to deliver around 30% sales growth.

Titan Co. Ltd: Titan Company on Wednesday said it continued to witness strong business momentum as the impact of COVID on consumer sentiments seemed to fade in the early part of January-March quarter.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd: The company said that Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd has revised the rating assigned to its perpetual debt instrument aggregating ₹10 crore to 'BWR D (Single D)'.

Muthoot Finance Ltd: The company has announced its 25th series of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is of ₹ 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto ₹1,600 crore with a tranche limit of upto ₹1,700 crore. The issue opens on 8 April and closes on 29 April.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The heavy vehicle maker through its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd, announced its global expansion plans into India and its plan to create two subsidiary companies. Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India. OHM Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd will focus on providing mobility as a service offering, the company said.

