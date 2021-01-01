Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, JSPL, IDBI Bank, Infibeam Avenues, Mahindra & Mahindra

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Vedanta: Mining major Vedanta Limited emerged as the highest bidder for the Radhikapur West coal block, located in Angul district, Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the Company’s Jharsuguda Aluminium Smelter.

JSPL: Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank has sold 23% stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for ₹507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLI) has risen to 49%, the upper foreign direct investment limit prescribed by the law.

Infibeam Avenues: The company has divested its 100% ownership with control in its Wholly Owned subsidiary Cardpay Technologies Private Limited to its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech Private.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has called of its automotive joint venture with Ford Motor Company, it said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL: 63 Moons Technologies, formerly Financial Technologies, on Thursday said it has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to ensure that recovery from DHFL benefit all creditors, including NCD-holders. The company holds over ₹200 crore of NCD (non-convertible debentures) of the crippled mortgage player.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fastfood chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, will invest ₹92 crore into Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for a 10.76% equity stake.

Future Enterprises: Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm Future Enterprises said its executive director and chief financial officer Dinesh Maheshwari has resigned from the company.

Canara Bank: State-owned Canara Bank has raised ₹1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth. The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, the bank said in a statement.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: The stock will make market debut today. Its IPO was subscribed 15 times in total.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via