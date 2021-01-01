Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, JSPL, IDBI Bank, Infibeam Avenues, Mahindra & Mahindra

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, JSPL, IDBI Bank, Infibeam Avenues, Mahindra & Mahindra2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:24 AM IST
- Mining major Vedanta Limited emerged as the highest bidder for the Radhikapur West coal block, located in Angul district, Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the Company’s Jharsuguda Aluminium Smelter.
NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:
JSPL: Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank has sold 23% stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for ₹507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLI) has risen to 49%, the upper foreign direct investment limit prescribed by the law.
Infibeam Avenues: The company has divested its 100% ownership with control in its Wholly Owned subsidiary Cardpay Technologies Private Limited to its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech Private.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has called of its automotive joint venture with Ford Motor Company, it said in a regulatory filing.
DHFL: 63 Moons Technologies, formerly Financial Technologies, on Thursday said it has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to ensure that recovery from DHFL benefit all creditors, including NCD-holders. The company holds over ₹200 crore of NCD (non-convertible debentures) of the crippled mortgage player.
Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fastfood chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, will invest ₹92 crore into Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for a 10.76% equity stake.
Future Enterprises: Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm Future Enterprises said its executive director and chief financial officer Dinesh Maheshwari has resigned from the company.
Canara Bank: State-owned Canara Bank has raised ₹1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth. The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, the bank said in a statement.
Antony Waste Handling Cell: The stock will make market debut today. Its IPO was subscribed 15 times in total.
