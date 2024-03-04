Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, LIC Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Signature Global, SJVN
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, March 4:
Vedanta: Parent of Mumbai-based mining giant Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Resources has plans to reduce its debt by as much as $3 billion over the next three years, according to a senior official at an analyst meeting. The company has no plans to roll over its loans in the upcoming years. “Our priority is deleveraging. We plan to reduce Vedanta Resources’ debt by $3 billion in the next three years. The pre-growth capex cash flow of Vedanta Ltd is projected to be USD 3.5-4 billion for the fiscal year 2025, which is adequate for secured debt maturities of USD 1.5 billion," said Navin Agarwal, Vice Chairman of Vedanta Ltd and a member of the Promoter Group at an analysts’ meeting, reported PTI.
