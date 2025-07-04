Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Reliance Industries, IEX, NBCC India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Jul 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Reliance Industries, IEX, NBCC India among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Reliance Industries, IEX, NBCC India among shares in focus today.(Pexel)

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vedanta

Vedanta delivered a strong operational performance in the first quarter of FY26 across its portfolio. The Lanjigarh Refinery achieved a record quarterly alumina output of 587 kilotonnes.

Marico

The International Business recorded strong growth in the high teens in constant currency terms, while consolidated revenue increased in the low twenties year-on-year.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail has revealed a strategic minority investment in FACEGYM, a UK-based company known globally for its innovation in facial fitness and skincare.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday—4 July 2025

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance recorded a 25% year-on-year rise in its assets under management (AUM), reaching around 4.41 lakh crore as of June 30.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

The pharma company is in the spotlight after BC Investments IV, backed by Bain Capital, initiated a block deal to offload a 2.4% stake valued at approximately 551 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 15% year-on-year growth in electricity trading volumes in the first quarter of FY26, with total volumes touching 32,382 million units (MU).

Bandhan Bank

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted an 11% year-on-year increase in its global business, reaching 26.43 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 23.87 lakh crore in the same period last year.

NBCC India

NBCC has received fresh orders worth around 65.73 crore. The contracts involve providing project management consultancy (PMC) services for various building projects, including external works at the Energy Institute in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

RBL Bank

RBL Bank posted an 11% year-on-year increase in total deposits, reaching 1.12 lakh crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Compared to the previous quarter, deposits rose by 2%.

Bajaj Housing Finance

The company recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in gross disbursements, reaching 14,640 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Vedanta, Reliance Industries, IEX, NBCC India among shares in focus today
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.