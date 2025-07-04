Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Reliance Industries, IEX, NBCC India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vedanta Vedanta delivered a strong operational performance in the first quarter of FY26 across its portfolio. The Lanjigarh Refinery achieved a record quarterly alumina output of 587 kilotonnes.

Advertisement

Marico The International Business recorded strong growth in the high teens in constant currency terms, while consolidated revenue increased in the low twenties year-on-year.

Reliance Industries Reliance Retail has revealed a strategic minority investment in FACEGYM, a UK-based company known globally for its innovation in facial fitness and skincare.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance recorded a 25% year-on-year rise in its assets under management (AUM), reaching around ₹4.41 lakh crore as of June 30.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals The pharma company is in the spotlight after BC Investments IV, backed by Bain Capital, initiated a block deal to offload a 2.4% stake valued at approximately ₹551 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 15% year-on-year growth in electricity trading volumes in the first quarter of FY26, with total volumes touching 32,382 million units (MU).

Advertisement

Bandhan Bank State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted an 11% year-on-year increase in its global business, reaching ₹26.43 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ₹23.87 lakh crore in the same period last year.

NBCC India NBCC has received fresh orders worth around ₹65.73 crore. The contracts involve providing project management consultancy (PMC) services for various building projects, including external works at the Energy Institute in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

RBL Bank RBL Bank posted an 11% year-on-year increase in total deposits, reaching ₹1.12 lakh crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Compared to the previous quarter, deposits rose by 2%.

Advertisement

Bajaj Housing Finance The company recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in gross disbursements, reaching ₹14,640 crore in the first quarter of FY26.