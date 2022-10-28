Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Tata Chemicals, Adani Green, SBI Cards, Texmaco

Vedanta: Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd has secured approval from the union ministry of petroleum & natural Gas (MoPNG) to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for its Rajasthan block until May 2030. The contract extension will apply for a period of 10 years, from May 2020 till May 2030. The initial licence to explore and produce oil and gas from the Barmer block expired on May 14, 2020. The government had agreed to a 10-year extension but it wanted a higher share of oil and gas from the block as well as a settlement of ₹5,651 crore dispute over cost recovery for the same.