Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Tata Chemicals, Adani Green, SBI Cards, Texmaco

Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's Lab, JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Tata Power, and Blue Dart Express will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Vedanta: Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd has secured approval from the union ministry of petroleum & natural Gas (MoPNG) to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for its Rajasthan block until May 2030. The contract extension will apply for a period of 10 years, from May 2020 till May 2030. The initial licence to explore and produce oil and gas from the Barmer block expired on May 14, 2020. The government had agreed to a 10-year extension but it wanted a higher share of oil and gas from the block as well as a settlement of ₹5,651 crore dispute over cost recovery for the same.
Vedanta: Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd has secured approval from the union ministry of petroleum & natural Gas (MoPNG) to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for its Rajasthan block until May 2030. The contract extension will apply for a period of 10 years, from May 2020 till May 2030. The initial licence to explore and produce oil and gas from the Barmer block expired on May 14, 2020. The government had agreed to a 10-year extension but it wanted a higher share of oil and gas from the block as well as a settlement of ₹5,651 crore dispute over cost recovery for the same.
Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹628 crore for the September 2022 quarter on higher income. The company's profit stood at ₹221 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing. The net income rose 39.62% to ₹4,299 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,079 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani Green: Adani Green Energy said it has received shareholders' approval to appoint Ahlem Friga Noy as a non-executive, nominee director in the company. Shareholders of the company have approved the appointment of Ahlem Friga Noy as a director (non-executive, nominee director) in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
SBI Cards and Payment Services: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a 52% jump in its net profit to ₹526 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. The pure-play credit card company promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had reported a net profit of ₹345 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier. The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 28% to ₹3,453 crore from ₹2,695 crore a year ago, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
Indigo/SpiceJet: Airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo have received approval for their proposals to take planes on wet lease to cater to rising demand in the winter schedule which begins from October 30. Under a wet lease arrangement, planes are leased along with operating crew and engineers. Generally, wet leasing of planes is allowed for short periods for supply constraints and to ensure that airfares do not surge significantly
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jubilant Industries: Milkshake and ice-cream brand Keventers, operated by Super Milk Products Private Limited (SMPPL), on Thursday announced an equity investment from Jubilant Bhartia Group for an undisclosed amount. The investment is expected to help Keventers accelerate its plans to open over 300 stores in the next three to four years with the additional aim to grow the ice cream business.
PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹263 crore for the three months through September, up 12% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income. Its net interest income (NII) improved 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 75% sequentially to ₹649 crore. During the quarter, the lender’s operating expenditure increased 15% y-o-y and 11% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹136 crore. Its pre-provision operating profit improved 35% y-o-y to ₹584 crore.
Newgen Software Technologies: Marathon Edge India Fund I on Thursday bought Newgen Software Technologies shares worth ₹69 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Marathon Edge India Fund I purchased 20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 2.85% stake in the company. The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹345 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹69 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd Thursday bagged a ₹252.88 crore contract to supply standard gauge ballastless track for the Indore Metro Rail project, a company official said. The contract was floated by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL). Texmaco Rail was the lowest bidder beating Larsen & Tubro's ₹262.32 crore bid, the official said.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Thursday reported a 37% rise in net profit at ₹262 crore for the July-September quarter for FY23 on growth in income and a fall in bad loans. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹191 crore for the year-ago period. This is the first quarterly results after the listing of shares of the Tamil Nadu-based bank on bourses last month.