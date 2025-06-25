Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, PTC Industries among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran war.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Dalmia Bharat Cement According to a PTI report, billionaire Gautam Adani’s Group, mining tycoon Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, and Dalmia Bharat Cement have submitted their resolution plans to acquire Jaiprakash Associates under the ongoing insolvency proceedings.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea stated that it has not received any official communication from the government concerning the reported relief related to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues amounting to approximately ₹84,000 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics The company’s chairman stated that the Indian Air Force is set to receive a minimum of six Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) by March 2026.

Hindalco Industries Hindalco Industries has revealed its acquisition of US-based AluChem Companies, Inc., taking full ownership by purchasing a 100% equity stake for an enterprise value of $125 million.

Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury vehicle arm of Tata Motors based in the UK, is facing a possible financial impact of £1.6 billion as a result of new tariffs proposed by the Trump administration in the US.

Union Bank of India In a rare development, the government has downgraded Union Bank of India Executive Director (ED) Pankaj Dwivedi to the position of General Manager (GM).

IRCTC Effective July 1, 2025, Indian Railways will implement a nationwide fare increase across all passenger categories—marking its first significant hike in many years.

Kaynes Technology The company successfully completed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising funds by issuing 28.73 lakh shares at a price of ₹5,569.50 each, which was 1% lower than the floor price.

PTC Industries Aerolloy Technologies Ltd (ATL), a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines, a renowned global leader in aerospace propulsion systems.

KFin Technologies The board has extended Vishwanathan Mavila Nair’s tenure as Chairman for another year, effective from October 1, 2025, to maintain consistent leadership.