Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Zee Ent, TCS, SBI, L&T, and Tata Communications

TCS: Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) has been postponing the onboarding of several lateral hires by at least three to four months, according to a media report. The IT giant has been making lateral hires with 1.8 to 15 years of experience. All these hires had been initially facing a one-month delay in onboarding, however, according to the media report, these people are now facing at least a three-month delay in onboarding. Over 200 lateral recruits across cities including Bangalore, Pune, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Delhi NCR, and Indore have been impacted.