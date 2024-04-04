Stocks to Watch: Vi, RBL Bank, Jindal Stainless, Edelweiss, Vedanta, KEC International
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, April 4:
Vodafone Idea: The telecom services provider announced in an exchange filing on Wednesday that its shareholders have given the green light for a proposal to issue securities amounting to approximately ₹20,000 crore. This announcement came a day after the company's virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). With this approval, the telecom firm is on track to wrap up the equity fundraising by June's end. Once the equity fundraising is completed, Vodafone Idea plans to raise additional debt, bringing the total funding to a potential ₹45,000 crore. This fundraising is vital for the company's plans to launch 5G services.
