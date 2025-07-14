Stocks to watch: VIP Industries, HCL Tech, D-Mart, RIL among shares in focus today amid Trump's tariff news

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HCL Tech, Tata Tech, Ola Electric Shares of HCL Tech, Tata Tech and Ola Electric will remain in focus as the companies will be declaring Q1 results today, July 14.

VIP Industries Multiples Private Equity Fund IV, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities Pvt. Ltd., along with Mithun Sancheti and Siddhartha Sancheti, have jointly agreed to acquire a 32% stake in VIP Industries that is currently owned by a group of promoters.

D-Mart DMart posted a standalone net profit of ₹830 crore for the first quarter, marking a modest 2% increase from ₹812 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

BEML The state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer announced that its board will meet on Monday, July 21, 2025, to discuss a potential stock split, involving the sub-division of its equity shares.

Wockhardt The pharmaceutical giant has announced a strategic shift in its U.S. operations, deciding to withdraw from the generics drug business in the region.

Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its earnings for the June quarter on Friday, July 18.

IRB Infrastructure Developers The company, along with its listed InvIT joint venture IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a combined toll revenue of ₹1,680 crore for the first quarter of FY26, reflecting an 8% increase from ₹1,556 crore in the same period last year. In June 2025 alone, toll collections grew by 5% year-on-year to ₹544.8 crore.

Adani Green Energy The company announced that it has issued 1.08 crore equity shares to Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, a member of the promoter group, by converting share warrants, resulting in a fundraise of ₹1,208.59 crore.

NCC The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a contract valued at ₹2,269 crore related to Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.

HUL HUL stated that Ritesh Tiwari remains the Executive Director for Finance and IT, as well as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.