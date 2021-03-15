NEW DELHI: Top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Vodafone Idea Ltd: The telecom operator has delayed its plan to raise ₹25,000 crore from external investors and the telecom services firm is now looking at raising bank loans in order to refinance its debts.

Yes Bank: The Reserve Bank of India is said to have rejected Yes Bank’s proposal to set up an asset reconstruction company citing conflict of interest, according to two people aware of the matter.

UltraTech Ltd: Ultratech unit UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Ltd s enforced its pledge of shares of 3B Binani Glassfibre SARL in lieu of a loan of $230.4 million, becoming the 100% equity owner of 3B.

Axis Bank Ltd: The lender has entered into definitive agreements with Fettle Tone LLP and its partners for a proposed acquisition of a 9.90% stake in Fettle Tone LLP’s partnership capital, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. The stake value was not disclosed.

MTAR Technologies: The precision engineering solutions company, whose ₹596-crore IPO was subscribed 200.79 times on the final day of bidding, is set to be listed today.

GTV Engineering Ltd: The company’s board of directors has approved the purchase of equity shares of Chirchind Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd, GTV Engineering said in a regulatory filing on March 13. The stake size and value were not shared.

Jindal Saw Ltd: Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd revalidated its rating of BWR AA/Stable for the company’s proposed issue of bonds worth ₹500 crore of the company.

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt. Ltd has acquired 26,904 shares in Fortis Malar Hospitals, taking its total stake in the latter to 5.03% from 4.93%, it said in a regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd: The builder received a provisional completion certificate and is entitled to receive ₹5.08 crore for early completion of Karodi to Telwadi Road.

JSW Steel Ltd: India Ratings revised the outlook on JSW Steel’s long term issuer rating IND AA and non-convertible debentures to stable from a negative outlook (Stable).

