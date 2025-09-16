Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Ola Electric among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea The Supreme Court is likely hear on Friday cash-strapped Vodafone Idea's petition seeking quashing of the Department of Telecommunications' move to raise an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore toward Adjusted gross Revenue (AGR) related dues until FY19.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the introductory pricing for its newly launched model, Victoris, with prices beginning at ₹10 lakh.

NTPC Green Energy The company has begun commercial operations of a 25 MW solar power project in Gujarat, bringing the group’s total installed capacity to 7,272.575 MW.

Adani Enterprises The company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹4,081 crore for constructing a 12.9 km ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

Wipro The IT firm has broadened its collaboration with CrowdStrike to introduce an AI-driven managed security service, Wipro CyberShield MDR, aimed at strengthening threat detection and response capabilities through the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform.

Zydus Lifesciences The company’s subsidiary, ZyVet, has introduced FDA-approved generic drugs in the US: phenylpropanolamine for treating urinary incontinence in dogs and furosemide for managing heart failure and fluid retention in both dogs and cats.

Sanghvi Motors Sanghvi Movers has bagged contracts valued at ₹292 crore from multiple independent power producers.

Ola Electric Ola Electric has submitted a claim of about ₹400 crore in incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, highlighting its adherence to strict localisation and regulatory norms.

NCC NCC has secured a contract for constructing the Barnar reservoir along with dam structures, irrigation canals, and related works in Bihar’s Jamui district.

JSW Infrastructure The company has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to rebuild and mechanise berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock in Kolkata.