Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Ola Electric among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea The Supreme Court is likely hear on Friday cash-strapped Vodafone Idea's petition seeking quashing of the Department of Telecommunications' move to raise an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore toward Adjusted gross Revenue (AGR) related dues until FY19.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the introductory pricing for its newly launched model, Victoris, with prices beginning at ₹10 lakh.

NTPC Green Energy The company has begun commercial operations of a 25 MW solar power project in Gujarat, bringing the group’s total installed capacity to 7,272.575 MW.

Adani Enterprises The company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹4,081 crore for constructing a 12.9 km ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

Wipro The IT firm has broadened its collaboration with CrowdStrike to introduce an AI-driven managed security service, Wipro CyberShield MDR, aimed at strengthening threat detection and response capabilities through the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform.

Zydus Lifesciences The company’s subsidiary, ZyVet, has introduced FDA-approved generic drugs in the US: phenylpropanolamine for treating urinary incontinence in dogs and furosemide for managing heart failure and fluid retention in both dogs and cats.

Sanghvi Motors Sanghvi Movers has bagged contracts valued at ₹292 crore from multiple independent power producers.

Ola Electric Ola Electric has submitted a claim of about ₹400 crore in incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, highlighting its adherence to strict localisation and regulatory norms.

NCC NCC has secured a contract for constructing the Barnar reservoir along with dam structures, irrigation canals, and related works in Bihar’s Jamui district.

JSW Infrastructure The company has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to rebuild and mechanise berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.