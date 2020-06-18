NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Telecom companies: Shares of telecom companies including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel may be in focus as the Supreme Court will hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter today. The apex court had earlier asked telecom operators to file affidavits regarding the roadmap they propose to clear the dues.

Muthoot Finance: The company reported a 52.4% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹835.78 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020 due to higher demand for gold loans. It had posted a net profit of ₹548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender said that the profitability of the bank may be impacted in the first two quarters of the current fiscal due to slowdown in economy caused by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pidilite Industries: The company reported a 33.92% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹156.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Pidilite Industries had posted a net profit of ₹236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Indraprastha Gas: India’s largest CNG distribution company reported a 12% rise in March quarter net profit on the back of higher gas sales. Net profit of ₹252.63 crore in January-March compared with ₹224.72 crore in the same period a year back, IGL said in a statement.

Housing finance companies: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday proposed to double the minimum net owned fund (NOF) requirement for housing finance companies to ₹20 crore and classification of such firms under its draft framework for these companies. The step is aimed at strengthening the capital base mainly of small housing finance companies (HFC), the RBI said while releasing the proposed changes in the regulatory framework for HFCs.

Cummins India: The company posted around 9% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹170.24 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period last year. Cummins India had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

DCB Bank: The lender said that the amount in overdue categories, where the moratorium was extended as on March 31, 2020 was ₹1,908.08 crore. As on May 31, 2020, it was reduced to less than ₹710 crores.

India Cements: The company has clarified that news reports of Radhakishan Damani considering to acquire controlling in India Cements Ltd are factually incorrect.

Karnataka Bank: The lender has launched a health insurance policy for covid-19 in a tie-up with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company.

