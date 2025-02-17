Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions filed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking corrections in the calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. This verdict upholds the court’s 2021 decision, leaving the telecom firms with no further legal recourse and making government intervention their only potential relief. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Abhay S. Oka, and Justice Sanjay Kumar ruled that no case for review of the July 23, 2021, order was made out, thereby rejecting the pleas. The court also stated that any pending applications shall stand disposed of.

BHEL: State-run engineering giant BHEL announced a major contract win, securing an order worth ₹6,700 crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to establish an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana. The contract, awarded on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil works for the project.

Samvardhana Motherson: Samvardhana Motherson reported strong Q3 FY25 results, with net profit surging 62 percent year-on-year to ₹879 crore, driven by steady revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. The company’s revenue rose 8 percent YoY to ₹27,666 crore, slightly below estimates of ₹29,371 crore. EBITDA increased 13 percent YoY to ₹2,687.4 crore, aligning with expectations of ₹2,698 crore, while margins expanded to 9.7 percent from 9.2 percent a year ago, surpassing estimates of 9.2 percent.

RVNL: State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported a 13.1 percent YoY decline in net profit at ₹311.6 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹358.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to ₹4,567.4 crore against ₹4,689.3 crore a year ago. At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 3.9 percent YoY to ₹239.4 crore from ₹249 crore in Q3 FY24.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharma reported a net profit of ₹347.9 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a recovery from a net loss of ₹351.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations surged 35.1 percent to ₹3,387.6 crore, up from ₹2,506.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. EBITDA saw a strong turnaround, reaching ₹600.3 crore in Q3 FY25 from a loss of ₹208.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Aditya Birla Fashion reported a net loss of ₹51.3 crore in Q3 FY25, narrowing from a loss of ₹77.9 crore in the same period last year, as revenue and profitability improved. Revenue from operations increased 3.3 percent YoY to ₹4,304.7 crore from ₹4,166.7 crore in Q3 FY24, driven by steady demand across its portfolio of brands.

Dish TV India: Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV India posted a net loss of ₹46.5 crore for Q3 FY25, widening from a loss of ₹2.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 21 percent YoY to ₹373 crore from ₹472.3 crore in Q3 FY24. At the operating level, EBITDA fell 32.8 percent to ₹122.6 crore from ₹182.5 crore a year ago.

Easy Trip: Online travel services provider Easy Trip reported a 26.3 percent YoY decline in net profit at ₹33.6 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹45.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.5 percent to ₹150.5 crore from ₹160.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences announced the successful completion of a US FDA surveillance inspection at its API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra. The inspection, conducted from February 10 to 14, 2025, concluded with no observations.

Shriram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.80 lakh on Shriram Finance Ltd for non-compliance with key regulatory provisions, including RBI’s Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines and credit information reporting norms. The RBI stated that Shriram Finance failed to establish a system for periodic risk categorization of accounts, did not include mandatory clauses in agreements with certain direct sales agents regarding RBI’s inspection rights, and did not furnish required corporate relationship data to credit information companies for FY23.

Alembic Pharma: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its solid oral formulation facility (F-4) at Jarod, Vadodara. The facility was classified as "voluntary action indicated" (VAI) following an inspection conducted between November 14-22, 2024.

MTNL: State-owned telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) reported a net loss of ₹836 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to a loss of ₹839 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 11.6 percent YoY to ₹170 crore from ₹192.2 crore in Q3 FY24, highlighting ongoing challenges in the telecom sector.