Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, PVR Inox among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open flat-to-positive on Tuesday, January 27, after coming back from holiday on Monday on account of Republic Day.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday amid ongoing Trump's tariffs; meanwhile, the US stock market closed marginally higher on Monday.

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed in the red on profit booking due to persisting geopolitical uncertainties, ahead of the Union Budget 2026 and mixed Q3 results. The Sensex slumped 770 points, or 0.94%, to end the session at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 241 points, or 0.95%, to close at 25,048.65.

"Indian equity markets ended the week on a subdued note, weighed down by profit-booking, sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and renewed concerns over global trade disruptions stemming from U.S. tariff rhetoric. While early-week sentiment found some support from earnings upgrades at Infosys and selective strength in banking stocks, these positives were quickly overshadowed by earnings disappointments and muted results from sectoral peers. Escalating geopolitical and trade tensions—particularly around the U.S. administration’s aggressive posturing on Greenland and tariff threats—further unsettled global markets, culminating in a broad-based sell-off across domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, Motilal Oswal, Vishal Mega Mart Shares of Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, Motilal Oswal, and Vishal Mega Mart will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

HCL Technologies The company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Singapore-based Finergic Solutions, aiming to enhance its digital transformation capabilities in the wealth management space, with the transaction expected to be completed by April 30.

Axis Bank Axis Bank posted a 3% rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter, with earnings increasing to ₹6,490 crore from ₹6,304 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹3,446 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹3,305 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

PVR Inox, Marico PVR INOX has divested its full holding in gourmet popcorn brand 4700BC to Marico through an all-cash deal worth ₹226.8 crore, bringing an end to its decade-long investment in the packaged foods segment.

Torrent Pharma The company announced that it has picked up an additional 2.36% stake in JB Chemicals, taking its total equity ownership to 48.75%.

MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) posted a 151% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹401 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2026, up from ₹160 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Waaree Renewable Technologies The company plans to sign a binding term sheet to acquire about a 55% stake in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, subject to due diligence and standard closing conditions.

Pine Labs The fintech platform has entered into a strategic alliance with Wio Bank, the Middle East’s leading digital financial services platform.

Hindustan Copper HCL has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block in Madhya Pradesh.