Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Power among shares in focus today

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Sep 2025, 07:35 AM IST
The Sensex closed in the green for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Vodafone Idea

The telecom company has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, disputing the computation of additional AGR dues and requesting a reassessment of its obligations.

Bikaji Foods

Bikaji Foods released a statement following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to its Managing Director in connection with a probe related to the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL).

Bajaj Auto

The automaker will extend the full benefit of the GST reduction to its customers, providing discounts of up to 20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM models, and up to 24,000 on three-wheelers, starting September 22, 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Japanese financial services major Sumitomo Mitsui is reportedly planning to offload its entire 1.65% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via a block deal valued at 6,166 crore.

Sun Pharma

The US FDA has designated Sun Pharma’s Halol facility as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI), maintaining its import alert status and ongoing shipment restrictions.

Blue Jet Healthcare

The pharmaceutical firm announced that its promoter, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, will offload up to 3.42% stake through an OFS on September 10–11 in order to comply with public shareholding requirements.

Samvardhana Motherson International

The company has purchased the remaining 25% stake in its two Turkish subsidiaries, securing complete ownership as part of its international growth strategy.

Sterling and Wilson

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a provider of renewable solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has bagged a 415 crore order to develop a solar power project in Rajasthan.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire a 26% equity stake in TP Paarthav and TP Marigold.

Bharat Electronics

The company is set to distribute a final dividend of 0.90 per share on September 23.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
