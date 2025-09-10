Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Power among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea The telecom company has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, disputing the computation of additional AGR dues and requesting a reassessment of its obligations.

Bikaji Foods Bikaji Foods released a statement following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to its Managing Director in connection with a probe related to the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL).

Bajaj Auto The automaker will extend the full benefit of the GST reduction to its customers, providing discounts of up to ₹20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM models, and up to ₹24,000 on three-wheelers, starting September 22, 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Japanese financial services major Sumitomo Mitsui is reportedly planning to offload its entire 1.65% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via a block deal valued at ₹6,166 crore.

Sun Pharma The US FDA has designated Sun Pharma’s Halol facility as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI), maintaining its import alert status and ongoing shipment restrictions.

Blue Jet Healthcare The pharmaceutical firm announced that its promoter, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, will offload up to 3.42% stake through an OFS on September 10–11 in order to comply with public shareholding requirements.

Samvardhana Motherson International The company has purchased the remaining 25% stake in its two Turkish subsidiaries, securing complete ownership as part of its international growth strategy.

Sterling and Wilson Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a provider of renewable solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has bagged a ₹415 crore order to develop a solar power project in Rajasthan.

Tata Motors Tata Motors has entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire a 26% equity stake in TP Paarthav and TP Marigold.

Bharat Electronics The company is set to distribute a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23.