Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, BEL, RVNL, BSE among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: Frontline indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended their three-day losing streak on Monday, November 10, driven by gains in key heavyweights such as Infosys and Reliance Industries, supported by positive global sentiment.

Advertisement

The Sensex advanced 319 points (0.38%) to close at 83,535.35, while the Nifty 50 rose 82 points (0.32%) to settle at 25,574.35. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap index outperformed with a 0.62% rise, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.28%.

"Markets began the week on a positive note amid optimistic global cues. Following a firm start, the Nifty built on early momentum, supported by strength in select heavyweights across sectors. However, a pullback in the final hour trimmed part of the gains, and the index eventually settled at 25,574.35. Sector-wise, a rebound in IT and pharma, coupled with strength in metal and energy stocks, fueled the up move, whereas realty and FMCG ended slightly lower. The broader indices moved largely in tandem, wherein midcap and smallcap indices advanced in the range of 0.47%–0.35% respectively.

Advertisement

The move was supported by improved global sentiment, as progress toward ending the U.S. government shutdown lifted investor confidence. Moreover, FIIs turning net buyers after six consecutive sessions of selling, along with global brokerage Goldman Sachs upgrading India to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', further added to the positive sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch Bajaj Finserv, Rail Vikas Nigam, BSE, Bharat Forge, Tata Power Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Rail Vikas Nigam, BSE, Bharat Forge, Tata Power will remain in focus as companies will declare their second-quarter results today, Tuesday.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea reduced its consolidated net loss to ₹5,524 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Britannia Industries Britannia Industries announced on Monday that Varun Berry, who has guided the company through ten years of strong growth and diversification, has resigned from his positions as Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance posted a 22% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for Q2, reaching ₹4,875 crore compared to ₹4,000 crore in the same period last year.

Bharat Electronics The Navratna defence PSU announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹792 crore since its last update on October 30, when it had reported orders totaling ₹633 crore.

Tata Motors The company’s commercial vehicles (CV) division is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 12, after the completion of its demerger into two independent entities — one focused on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger vehicles, which includes electric vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Advertisement

Bazaar Style Retail Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed smallcap firm Baazar Style Retail returned to profitability in the September quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹51 crore, against a net loss of ₹9 crore in the same period last year.

Hero Motocorp Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm, VIDA, on Monday broadened its VX2 lineup with the introduction of the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant, which was unveiled by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

JK Tyre JK Tyre & Industries has outlined plans to invest an additional ₹5,000 crore over the next 5–6 years to boost its production capacity, including establishing dedicated manufacturing lines aimed at export markets.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

HUDCO The state-owned firm posted a 3% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹709.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, up from ₹688.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.