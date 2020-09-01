Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, L&T, RIL

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its order on whether to allow telecom companies staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue-related dues. The telecom company owes more than ₹50,000 crore to the government in AGR dues.

Bharti Airtel: The apex court's ruling will have an impact on the telecom service provider whose AGR dues have been estimated by the government at ₹43,980 crore, of which the telco has paid ₹18,000 crore.

Auto companies: Vehicle manufacturers are scheduled to announce their sales for August on Tuesday. Analysts said auto sales may have improved in August due to pick up in demand, improved sentiment in rural and semi-urban areas, and preference for personal mobility.

Adani group companies: Shares of the group companies will remain in focus as the Gautam Adani-controlled conglomerate will take control of India’s second-busiest airport of Mumbai. It has entered into a definitive pact to buy the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro: The company has announced the closure of the strategic divestment of its Electrical and Automation (L&T E&A) business to Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation, for ₹14,000 crore in an all-cash deal.

Reliance Industries: The company said the transaction of ₹25,215 crore by Brookfield Infra in Tower Infra Trust has been completed after obtaining regulatory approvals, fulfilling other completion requirements. Reliance Jio will be anchor tenant for 135,000 towers and has signed a 30-year service agreement

Bharti Infratel: The tower company has decided to proceed with Indus Tower merger. Vodafone may hold 28.2% in the merged entity, PEP is likely to get 3.2%, total for Indus share swap could be 31.4% and Infratel shareholders 68.6%. The shareholding is subject to change, based on closing adjustments.

Biocon: The company's arm Biocon Biologics India and its partner Mylan N.V. launched their insulin glargine injection under the brand Semglee in the US in vial and pre-filled pen presentations.

NTPC: The company will seek shareholders’ nod to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through bonds in the annual general meeting scheduled for scheduled for 24 September.

Reliance Power: The company has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to ₹300.22 crore. The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.





