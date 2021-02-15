Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Godfrey Phillips, ONGC

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in news on Monday:

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) reported a net loss of ₹4,532 crore for the December quarter, lower than the ₹6,439 crore a year ago, driven by higher 4G wireless customer additions, improved service quality and cost optimization. India’s third-largest telecom operator by market share had posted a net loss of ₹7,218 crore in the September quarter.

Lupin: Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, an arm of the Mumbai-based drug maker, is recalling 46,479 bottles of anti-viral medication Oseltamivir Phosphate for Oral Suspension in the US market. USFDA noted that Lupin has initiated the recall of the affected lot due to,"Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications".

Aurobindo Pharma: AuroMedics Pharma LLC, a unit of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, is recalling 3,094 cartons of Acetaminophen injection in the US market. The company is recalling the lot due to "discoloration and failed pH specifications", according to a US FDA report. AuroMedics Pharma is recalling affected lots of Acetaminophen injection which have been produced in India, US FDA said.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is forming a new subsidiary for gas business that could be used to bid and buy gas from the firm's own fields. The board of ONGC at its meeting on 13 February approved creation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary company for gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) business value chain subject to necessary approvals.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹308 crore for the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of Kalpataru Power was ₹133 crore in the quarter ended on 31 December 2019.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹63 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2020. It had registered a net profit of ₹35.32 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the loss widened from ₹56.12 crore in quarter ended September 2020.

Godfrey Phillips: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported an 8.09% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹123.10 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹113.89 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 30.04% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹248.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in India and growth in the API segment. The company had posted a net profit of ₹190.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The mortgage lender is looking to raise ₹5,000 crore through the securitisation route in fourth quarter of the current financial year, according to a PTI report. In the three months ended December 31, 2020, it had raised around ₹2,000 crore through the route.

Bharti Airtel: The company's board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies. This may lead to consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary companies, "the consideration of which may be discharged through the issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/or cash", the company said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via