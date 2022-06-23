Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, GAIL, DCB Bank, SBI, Coal India

Indian indices on Wednesday closed sharply lower, tracking weakness in Asian markets, as investors grappled with concerns over tightening of monetary policy and recession fears
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
SBI: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to take on competition resulting from the merger between mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and HDFC Bank, chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders on Wednesday.
GAIL (India): GAIL (India) Limited plans to enter into distributed liquefied natural gas (LNG) production with the vision to cater the demand from off-grid locations and transport sector.
IRB Infra: IRB Infra received arbitration award of Rs. 419 crores from IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Ltd.
Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom major Vodafone Idea on Wednesday informed that its board of directors met on 22 June, 2022, to approve a proposal for raising of funds up to ₹436.21 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis.
Shriram group stocks: Non-bank financiers Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance is set to extend the pilot on cross-selling products from 50 branches to 500 in July to prepare for the proposed merger that was announced in December, YS Chakravarti, chief executive, Shriram City Union said.
Allsec Technologies: Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The firm said that it has completed its debt resolution and appointed new promoters on the board of directors.
Coal India: Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has signed an MoU with the Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL) to develop a 660 MW thermal power unit at an investment of ₹4,665 crore, the company said on Wednesday.
Bajaj Auto: The company informed the exchanges about the board of directors' plan to discuss the proposal for the buyback of equity shares.
DCB Bank: Satish Gundewar was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.