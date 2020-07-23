Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark, Larsen & Turbo, Infosys, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto: All manufacturing operations of Bajaj Auto came to a near standstill for a period ranging from 28 to 43 days between March and May, the company while disclosing the impact of the pandemic on business. It has now been able to ramp up production to almost 70% of normal levels. “No fresh equity capital was raised during this period. Bajaj Auto has adequate capital and financial resources to manage its business and continues to remain debt-free," it added.