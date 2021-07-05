NEW DELHI: Indian Pesticides' stock will make its market debut today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news on Monday.

Canara Bank: India Ratings & Research has revised Canara Bank's outlook to stable from negative while affirming the long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA.'

HDFC Bank: The lender said its board has given its approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over ₹1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

JK Cement Ltd: The company targets up to 10% growth in its revenue this fiscal, helped by the government's push for infrastructure, a good monsoon and pent-up demand for the sector, JK Cement chief operating officer (Grey Cement Business) Rajnish Kapur said in an interview.

ONGC Ltd: The state-owned company has said that it will procure equipment and services worth over ₹30,000 crore to support its oil and gas exploration and production operations, which will provide local entities business and support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Panacea Biotec: The company has received a licence from the Drugs Controller General for manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine in India, after the first batch of the covid-19 vaccine cleared all quality-control tests at the Gamaleya Center, Russia, the company said.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The company has received a work order worth ₹16.99 crore from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd.

Tata Consumer: The fast-moving consumer goods firm will work “very closely" with BigBasket, an e-commerce platform that was recently acquired by the Tata Group, to drive synergies in terms of costs and topline, according to the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, Sunil D’Souza.

Tata Steel: The company on Sunday said that its crude steel production grew 55% YoY in the first quarter of the current fiscal year in India as per the provisional data. Additionally, Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42% year on year.

Vodafone Idea Ltd: The company has asked its lenders to give up their first charge on the collateral so that the cash-strapped telco can raise fresh funds from investors, two bankers aware of the matter said. The company, saddled with liabilities of ₹1.8 trillion, is looking to raise nearly ₹25,000 crore from international investors using the securities placed as collateral with banks. It has borrowed close to ₹23,080 crore from banks and financial institutions.

Wockhardt Ltd: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary, Wockhardt Biologics Ltd. The company has authorised, subscribed and paid-up capital of ₹5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each. Wockhardt Ltd will hold approximately 65% of the total share capital while the remaining stake will be held by promoter group.

