Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Panacea Biotec

Vodafone Idea Ltd: The company has asked its lenders to give up their first charge on the collateral so that the cash-strapped telco can raise fresh funds from investors, two bankers aware of the matter said. The company, saddled with liabilities of ₹1.8 trillion, is looking to raise nearly ₹25,000 crore from international investors using the securities placed as collateral with banks. It has borrowed close to ₹23,080 crore from banks and financial institutions.

