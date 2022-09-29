Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, PNB, IDBI, Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements, now controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Wednesday said it has created NDU with over 50 per cent shareholding in its subsidiary ACC Ltd as "collateral for loans taken by the company". The company has created a non-disposable undertaking (NDU) over 9.39 crore shares of ACC Ltd on September 26, 2022, said a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements. NDU is different from the pledging of shares. Under NDU, one can sell the stocks, unlike pledging which prevents the sale of shares.

