Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Hyundai India, NBCC among 10 shares in focus on New Year 2026; full list inside

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Hyundai India, NBCC are some of the stocks that will remain in focus on Thursday, 1 January 2026.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Jan 2026, 07:33 AM IST
The Sensex surged 546 points, or 0.64%, to end at 85,220.60, led by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank.
The Sensex surged 546 points, or 0.64%, to end at 85,220.60, led by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced a bullish rally on the final trading day of 2025, driven by short covering amid optimism that the year ahead will outperform the current one. Sentiment was buoyed by expectations of earnings growth, the possibility of an India–US trade agreement, and the return of foreign investors to domestic markets.

The Sensex surged 546 points, or 0.64%, to end at 85,220.60, led by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 advanced 191 points, or 0.74%, to close at 26,129.60. Broader markets also performed strongly, with the BSE Midcap index up 1% and the Smallcap index climbing 1.19%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

“Markets ended the final trading session of the calendar year on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 gaining around 0.74%. The index opened marginally higher and gradually moved towards the 26,200 level during the session. However, profit-taking in the final hour trimmed some of the gains, and the Nifty eventually settled at 26,134. Sectoral participation was broad-based, with energy, metal and auto stocks emerging as the top performers. The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with both mid- and small-cap indices rising close to 1% each,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to watch

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea will receive 5,836 crore from its promoter, the Vodafone Group, under the revised Implementation Agreement, relating to the resolution of its long-standing contingent liability with the promoters. This development is likely to attract stock market investors on Dalal Street.

Hyundai India

Korean automaker Hyundai announced on Wednesday that it will increase vehicle prices starting January 1, 2026, to mitigate the impact of higher input costs.

NBCC India

The company said it has bagged three domestic contracts with a combined value of 220.31 crore. Of this, Canara Bank awarded a 163.12 crore project for its Bengaluru head office, while Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti issued two orders worth 9.01 crore and 48.18 crore for school infrastructure works in Maharashtra and Telangana. This highlights the company's strength in its order book and revenue.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation

HUDCO said it achieved provisional loan sanctions totalling 1.39 lakh crore during the first nine months of FY26, including 46,167 crore approved in the third quarter.

RBL Bank

The bank stated that its proposal to temporarily limit foreign shareholding to 24% was not approved under the current regulatory framework.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on Jan 1: What to expect in trade on the first session of 2026

NCC

The company said it has bagged four new orders in December, with a combined value of 1,237.24 crore excluding GST.

Redington

The integrated technology solutions provider said it has received a GST assessment order totaling 148.33 crore, inclusive of interest and penalties, from the CGST Gurugram commissionerate, pertaining to the alleged disallowance of input tax credit for FY19–FY22.

Blue Dart Express

The company’s subsidiary, Blue Dart Aviation, said tax authorities have mostly withdrawn a proposed GST demand of 420.79 crore for the period from April 2021 to March 2023, with only 64.98 lakh upheld following adjudication.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The company has entered into a rupee term loan agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for a sanctioned amount of 5,000 crore, of which 3,000 crore has already been disbursed.

Berger Paints India

Promoter UK Paints (India) has purchased a 14.48% stake in the company from Jenson & Nicholson (Asia) as part of a restructuring move, taking its total shareholding up to 64.57%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Hyundai India, NBCC among 10 shares in focus on New Year 2026; full list inside
More