Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Hyundai India, NBCC among 10 shares in focus on New Year 2026; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced a bullish rally on the final trading day of 2025, driven by short covering amid optimism that the year ahead will outperform the current one. Sentiment was buoyed by expectations of earnings growth, the possibility of an India–US trade agreement, and the return of foreign investors to domestic markets.

The Sensex surged 546 points, or 0.64%, to end at 85,220.60, led by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 advanced 191 points, or 0.74%, to close at 26,129.60. Broader markets also performed strongly, with the BSE Midcap index up 1% and the Smallcap index climbing 1.19%.

“Markets ended the final trading session of the calendar year on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 gaining around 0.74%. The index opened marginally higher and gradually moved towards the 26,200 level during the session. However, profit-taking in the final hour trimmed some of the gains, and the Nifty eventually settled at 26,134. Sectoral participation was broad-based, with energy, metal and auto stocks emerging as the top performers. The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with both mid- and small-cap indices rising close to 1% each,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea will receive ₹5,836 crore from its promoter, the Vodafone Group, under the revised Implementation Agreement, relating to the resolution of its long-standing contingent liability with the promoters. This development is likely to attract stock market investors on Dalal Street.

Hyundai India Korean automaker Hyundai announced on Wednesday that it will increase vehicle prices starting January 1, 2026, to mitigate the impact of higher input costs.

NBCC India The company said it has bagged three domestic contracts with a combined value of ₹220.31 crore. Of this, Canara Bank awarded a ₹163.12 crore project for its Bengaluru head office, while Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti issued two orders worth ₹9.01 crore and ₹48.18 crore for school infrastructure works in Maharashtra and Telangana. This highlights the company's strength in its order book and revenue.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation HUDCO said it achieved provisional loan sanctions totalling ₹1.39 lakh crore during the first nine months of FY26, including ₹46,167 crore approved in the third quarter.

RBL Bank The bank stated that its proposal to temporarily limit foreign shareholding to 24% was not approved under the current regulatory framework.

NCC The company said it has bagged four new orders in December, with a combined value of ₹1,237.24 crore excluding GST.

Redington The integrated technology solutions provider said it has received a GST assessment order totaling ₹148.33 crore, inclusive of interest and penalties, from the CGST Gurugram commissionerate, pertaining to the alleged disallowance of input tax credit for FY19–FY22.

Blue Dart Express The company’s subsidiary, Blue Dart Aviation, said tax authorities have mostly withdrawn a proposed GST demand of ₹420.79 crore for the period from April 2021 to March 2023, with only ₹64.98 lakh upheld following adjudication.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation The company has entered into a rupee term loan agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for a sanctioned amount of ₹5,000 crore, of which ₹3,000 crore has already been disbursed.

Berger Paints India Promoter UK Paints (India) has purchased a 14.48% stake in the company from Jenson & Nicholson (Asia) as part of a restructuring move, taking its total shareholding up to 64.57%.

