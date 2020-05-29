Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, pharma cos, Rain Industries

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Friday:

Vodafone Idea: Google Inc is considering acquiring a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea Ltd, a Mint report said. The telecom joint venture of Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group is also in talks with private equity firms for potential investments.

Pharma Companies: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has lifted the ban on export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of popular antipyretic drug paracetamol, nearly three months after the curbs were imposed due to shortage of supply from China amid the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

IDFC First Bank: Brickworks Ratings has reaffirmed the rating of BWR AA+ with a stable outlook for the private lender's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Cadila: The drug maker's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with classification of No Action Initiated. The inspection was closed with nil observations.

Rain Industries: The chemical maker's plants in Europe and North America continued to operate, without any break during the second quarter of calendar year 2020, even as countries were shut due to lockdowns. Commercial operations of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins plant in Germany started on 18 May.

Bank of India/Karnataka Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) levied penalty of ₹5 crore on Bank of India and ₹1.2 crore on Karnataka Bank for violation of asset classification norms.

Jubilant Lifesciences: The company today will announce its earnings for the March quarter of fiscal 2020. Separately, Everest Industries Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, NCC Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Voltas Ltd will report their results.

LT Foods: The manufacturer and seller of rice brand, Daawat, said it is adequately covered for demand in fiscal 2021 and that procurement of the grain is complete.

Ceat: The tyre maker reported a 19.3% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to ₹51.9 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations was down 10.6% at ₹1,573.4 crore

Raymond: The board of the branded fabric and fashion retailer will meet on 31 May to consider and approve raising of funds worth ₹80 crore through the issuance of NCDs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated