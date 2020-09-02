Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; ONGC; Coal India

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Telecom companies: Operators will have to make an upfront payment of 10% of the total dues by 31 March. Thereafter, they will have to pay the balance amount in equal annual instalments over 10 years at an interest rate of 8%. Meanwhile, Trai has sought stakeholders' views on changes required in audit mechanism of metering and billing system of telecos.

Infosys: The information technology major said it will hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, creating a 25,000 strong workforce in the US over five years.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp: The state-run reported an 85% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹1,090 crore. Consolidated revenue declined 43% to ₹62,496 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The company’s board will meet on 4 September to consider fund raising raising in one or more tranches via public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement, and other instruments.

Adani Green Energy: The 8 gigawatt solar energy contract that the company won from the government in June has propelled it to become the world’s largest solar developer by capacity.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported an 8.5% year-on-year rise in its domestic wholesales for August to 5,68,674 units due to robust recovery in sales of entry-level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban markets after the easing of lockdown measures.

Coal India: The state-owned company reported the first increase in monthly shipments since February, after demand for the fuel picked up with easing of restrictions. The miner is set to announce its June quarter earnings today.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company that operates the Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts chain of pizza and coffee shops in India will announce its earnings today. It had posted a 71.5% drop in fourth quarter standalone net profit at ₹21 crore, while standalone revenue stood at Rs897.85 crore, up 4%.

Indian Oil Corp: The oil retailer said its board has approved an investment of ₹1,268 crore for setting up a needle coker unit at its Paradip refinery in Odisha.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company announced a new film distribution service that will offer new film on DTH and OTT platforms. It launched a pay-per-view movie service Zee Plex that will be available on both television and digital platforms.

